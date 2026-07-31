‘A million Muslim invaders’: Spain’s amnesty policy at the center of the migration debate

(WND) — After thousands of migrants flooded Spanish shores from Morocco this week, top American and international policymakers sounded the alarm on the Left’s open-border and amnesty policies.

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., has attributed the migrant influx to the previous amnesty policy Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez implemented in February, when he naturalized almost a million undocumented migrants.

“In Spain, the wacko prime minister gave amnesty to almost a million Muslim invanders,” Fine said.

Continue reading this story >>