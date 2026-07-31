‘A million Muslim invaders’: Spain’s amnesty policy at the center of the migration debate

(WND) — After thousands of migrants flooded Spanish shores from Morocco this week, top American and international policymakers sounded the alarm on the Left’s open-border and amnesty policies.
Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., has attributed the migrant influx to the previous amnesty policy Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez implemented in February, when he naturalized almost a million undocumented migrants.
“In Spain, the wacko prime minister gave amnesty to almost a million Muslim invanders,” Fine said.
Continue reading this story >>
Become a Christian News Network Supporter...
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed.