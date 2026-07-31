Kathryn Krick and the serious warning signs of a ‘false apostle’ and modern religious cult

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles self-proclaimed apostle whose dramatic services have drawn millions of views online is facing renewed scrutiny from Christian critics who question her claims of apostolic authority and whether her ministry aligns with Biblical standards for spiritual leadership.

Kathryn Krick, founder of Five-Fold Church, also known as 5F Church, has built a large following through social media videos showing chaotic behavior. Supporters say the gatherings have resulted in miraculous healings, emotional restoration and spiritual breakthroughs.

But recent footage from a Houston book signing for Krick’s new book, Ignite Revival, has reignited criticism from pastors and Christian commentators who have raised concerns about her “ministry” practices and the use of the title “apostle.”

Videos from the event show attendees falling to the floor, trembling and shaking while Krick prayed with them. Krick described the gathering as an example of God moving among people outside the traditional church setting, while supporters shared testimonies online describing powerful spiritual experiences.

Critics, however, questioned the physical manifestations seen in the videos and argued that believers should carefully examine claims of supernatural authority.

Critics Raise Biblical Concerns

Some Christian leaders have compared Krick’s ministry to what they describe as a warning pattern in Scripture involving individuals who claim spiritual authority without Biblical accountability.

Bible teacher Mike Winger has publicly criticized Krick’s teachings and ministry, arguing that her practices raise serious theological concerns. Pastor Chris Rosebrough has also questioned whether some followers display an unhealthy level of devotion toward Krick as a leader.

Connect with Christian News



Follow @4christiannews



Those critics point to passages such as 2 Corinthians 11:13-15, where the Apostle Paul warns: “For such people are false apostles, deceitful workers, masquerading as apostles of Christ.”

They also cite Matthew 7:15, where Jesus warns: “Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing but inwardly are ravenous wolves.”

Critics say those passages demonstrate the need for Christians to test the teachings and actions of anyone claiming unusual spiritual authority. They argue that claims of healing, prophecy or deliverance must be measured against Scripture rather than accepted solely because of emotional experiences or large followings.

Krick and her supporters reject those accusations, saying her ministry points people toward God and that testimonies of changed lives are evidence of genuine spiritual work.

A Growing Online Following

Krick’s following began nearly a decade ago after she moved to Los Angeles while pursuing careers in acting and music. She has spoken publicly about struggling with insecurity before believing she was called into “ministry”.

Over time, the so-named Five-Fold Church grew through social media, where short clips of prayer services and healing encounters attracted a significant online audience. Krick has gained hundreds of thousands of followers across platforms, where supporters regularly share testimonies about their experiences.

Krick has also credited GeorDavie, a Tanzanian who identifies as a prophet, as an important influence in shaping her understanding of healing and deliverance.

The rapid growth of her platform has brought both admiration and criticism, with supporters describing her work as part of a modern revival movement and opponents questioning her theology and leadership style.

Echoes of Earlier Healing Movements

The controversy surrounding Krick follows decades of debate within Christianity over healing ministries and public claims of supernatural encounters.

Critics have drawn comparisons between Krick’s services and earlier charismatic healing movements associated with figures such as Kathryn Kuhlman and Benny Hinn.

Kuhlman, one of the most prominent so-called faith healers of the 20th century, became known for large gatherings where attendees reported miraculous healings and some participants fell during prayer. She attracted millions of followers but also faced skepticism from many Christian leaders who questioned healing claims and charismatic manifestations.

Later, Benny Hinn became internationally known through televised healing crusades and large stadium events. Hinn attracted a global audience, with supporters sharing testimonies of healing and spiritual transformation. At the same time, Hinn faced criticism from evangelical leaders who challenged aspects of prosperity teaching, healing claims and the role of celebrity-style leadership in ministry.

Critics argue that the similarities raise familiar concerns about dramatic manifestations, claims of supernatural power and the influence of highly visible religious personalities.

Debate Over Modern Apostolic Claims

At the center of the controversy is the question of whether modern Christian leaders can legitimately hold the title “apostle.”

Some charismatic Christians believe the apostolic ministry continues today and that God still calls individuals to operate in spiritual gifts similar to those described in the New Testament.

Other Christian traditions argue that the original apostles held a unique role in church history and that modern claims to apostolic authority require careful examination.

Critics cite passages including 1 John 4:1, which instructs believers to “test the spirits to see whether they are from God,” as a reminder that religious experiences must be evaluated carefully.