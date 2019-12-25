Tenn. Pastor Remains Stranded in India After Being Jailed for Allegedly Not Declaring Money for Missions Trip

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — On October 3rd, Rhonda Nerren said goodbye to her husband Bryan, as she has done more than a dozen times in their marriage for what was supposed to be another two-week mission trip.

Eleven weeks later, she wonders when she will see him again, as he is stranded in India, his passport and finances seized.

“I left a piece of my heart. Of course, it’s in India. You know, a huge hole,” Rhonda Nerren said.

When the Shelbyville pastor, who leads the non-profit Asian Children’s Education Fellowship, left for Nepal, it was somewhat of a routine.

