‘A Forceful Revenge Awaits’: Iran Vows ‘Harsh Retaliation’ After US Airstrike Kills Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani

(Fox News) — On New Year’s Day, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei taunted Donald Trump on his favorite platform, Twitter, after the President vowed Iran would be held “fully responsible” for any lives lost at U.S. facilities abroad.

“You can’t do anything,” Khamenei boldly declared.

Less than 48 hours later, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force, was killed in an airstrike in Iraq ordered by “that guy” President Trump, with the ayatollah now claiming “harsh retaliation is waiting for the criminals whose filthy hands spilled his blood.”

His words were echoed by Iran’s president Hassan Rouhani, who promised to “take revenge for this heinous crime.”

