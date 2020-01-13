Pastor’s Son Begins Jail Sentence in Iran’s Notorious Evin Prison for ‘Acting Against National Security’

(Barnabas Fund) — Pastor’s son Ramiel Bet Tamraz was summoned to Iran’s Evin Prison, notorious for its harsh conditions, on 7 January to begin a jail sentence for “acting against national security.”

The 35-year-old was given a four-month sentence, although the one month he has already spent in detention will be deducted from the time he serves.

Ramiel’s sister Dabrina said he was “staying strong for everybody” but that the prison term will be very hard on his wife, Ninebra, his father, Pastor Victor Bet Tamraz, and mother, Shamiram, who are themselves awaiting appeal against lengthy prison sentences.

