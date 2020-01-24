Annual Report Details Persecution of Iranian Christians: 25 Arrested in 2019, 13 Sentenced to Prison

(Article 18) — Iranian Christians continued to suffer multiple violations of their right to freedom of religion in 2019, Article18’s latest annual report reveals.

The report, a collaboration with Open Doors International, CSW and Middle East Concern, names 25 Christians arrested in 2019 and 13 Christians who received sentences of between four months and five years in prison for alleged “actions against national security”.

Criminal cases against many other Christians went unreported, either because no-one raised awareness — arresting authorities frequently issue threats to prevent publicity — or because those involved requested confidentiality.

At least 17 Christians were imprisoned at the end of 2019, all serving sentences based on national security-related charges.

Read the report in full here.

