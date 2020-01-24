Iranian Christian Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for ‘Insulting Islamic Sacred Beliefs’

(Article18) — Ismaeil Maghrebinejad, a 65-year-old convert to Christianity, has been sentenced to three years in prison for “insulting Islamic sacred beliefs”.

He was sentenced under Article 513 of the Islamic Penal Code, which provides for a punishment of between one and five years in prison.

His sentencing, on Jan. 11, followed a court hearing on Jan. 8 at Branch 105 of the Civil Court in Shiraz.

He has 20 days to appeal.

