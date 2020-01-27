Iran Bulldozes Grave of Pastor Executed for ‘Apostasy’ Nearly 30 Years Ago

(Article18) — The grave of the only Iranian Christian to have been executed on official charges of apostasy has been demolished.

The body of Hussein Soodmand was buried on the edge of the Beheshte-Reza cemetery in Mashhad after his execution nearly 30 years ago, in December 1990.

In all the years since, the only sign that anyone was buried there was a concrete slab. Now, even that has been removed.

When the family went to pay their respects on Dec. 3 — the anniversary of his execution, all that remained was soil.

