Three Iranian Christians Granted Early Release from Prison

(Article18) — Three Iranian Christian converts have been granted early release from prison, reports Middle East Concern.

Asghar Salehi was released from Eqlid Prison yesterday after serving two months of his six-month sentence.

Mohammad Reza Rezaei and a third convert known only as “A.T.” are due to be released on Saturday.

Article18’s Advocacy Director, Mansour Borji, notes that the men will only have been granted conditional release on the proviso that they don’t repeat their “offenses.”

The three men were convicted in Sept. 2019 of “propaganda against the system through promoting Zionist Christianity.”

