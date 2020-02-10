Iranian Christian Fatemeh Mohammadi Reported Detained in Tehran Prison

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(Article18) — US President Donald Trump highlighted Iran’s detention of 21-year-old Christian convert Fatemeh (Mary) Mohammadi as part of a high-profile annual prayer breakfast address on Thursday, as reports claimed she is being held in a prison on the outskirts of Tehran.

“Weeks ago, a 21-year-old woman, who goes by the name of Mary, was seized and imprisoned in Iran because she converted to Christianity and shared the Gospel with others,” Trump said at the 68th annual National Prayer Breakfast in Washington DC.

It is now four weeks since Mary’s disappearance, when she was reported arrested in Azadi Square, Tehran, as protests took place following the Iranian government’s admission of guilt in the downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane.

Until last week, there had been no news of her whereabouts and growing concern for her safety and wellbeing, as international news outlets reported her disappearance.

