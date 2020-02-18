Christian Rights Activist Fatemeh Mohammadi Severely Beaten in Iranian Detention

(Church in Chains) — Christian rights activist Fatemeh (Mary) Mohammadi has been badly beaten and strip searched and is being detained in the notorious Qarchak women’s prison. A former Muslim, she has chosen to be known as Mary since her conversion.

Mary, 21, was arrested on Jan. 12 near Azadi Square in Tehran during protests following the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane. Several protestors were arrested, but it is not clear if Mary was taking part in the protests. She has been repeatedly harassed by the authorities and in 2018 spent six months in Tehran’s Evin prison for her house church activities.

For several weeks, Mary’s whereabouts were unknown and her friends and family were increasingly anxious, but the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) has discovered that she is being held in Qarchak women’s prison, about 35 km south of Tehran. She is one of around 2,000 women in the overcrowded prison. …

Mary was badly beaten in Azadi square where she was arrested and also while being taken to Vozara detention centre in Tehran, handcuffed back to back with another woman, the handcuffs put on in a particularly uncomfortable cross shape. Male and female officers beat her so severely that the bruises were visible for three weeks.

