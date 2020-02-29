Iranian Christian Fatemeh Mohammadi Allowed Release on Bail, Hearing Set for March 2

(Middle East Concern) — Iranian Christians are pleased that Christian convert Mary (Fatemeh) Mohammadi has been released conditionally from Qarchak women’s prison in Varamin.

Mary, 21, was arrested on Jan. 12 near Azadi Square in Tehran while protests were underway following the downing Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752 by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran. For several weeks, her whereabouts were unknown, causing friends and family much anxiety.

Mary was badly treated upon arrest and was handcuffed back to back with another woman while being taken to Vozara detention centre. At Vozara, she was forced to sit on the ground in the yard in front of the toilets. During the first 24 hours following arrest, she was denied food.

Mary was later transferred to Branch 6 of the prosecutor’s office in Evin Prison, Tehran, and charged with “disrupting public order by participating in an illegal gathering” (the rally to protest the shooting down of the passenger plane).

