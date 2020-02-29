Iranian Christian Fatemeh Mohammadi Allowed Release on Bail, Hearing Set for March 2

By on No Comment

(Middle East Concern) Iranian Christians are pleased that Christian convert Mary (Fatemeh) Mohammadi has been released conditionally from Qarchak women’s prison in Varamin.

Mary, 21, was arrested on Jan. 12 near Azadi Square in Tehran while protests were underway following the downing Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752 by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran. For several weeks, her whereabouts were unknown, causing friends and family much anxiety.

Mary was badly treated upon arrest and was handcuffed back to back with another woman while being taken to Vozara detention centre. At Vozara, she was forced to sit on the ground in the yard in front of the toilets. During the first 24 hours following arrest, she was denied food.

Mary was later transferred to Branch 6 of the prosecutor’s office in Evin Prison, Tehran, and charged with “disrupting public order by participating in an illegal gathering” (the rally to protest the shooting down of the passenger plane).

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

, , ,

Iranian Christian Fatemeh Mohammadi Allowed Release on Bail, Hearing Set for March 2 added by on
View all posts by Editor →