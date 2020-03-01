Christians Accused of ‘Forceful Conversion’ and Assaulted by Police in India’s Tamil Nadu State

(Christian Solidarity Worldwide) Nine Christians were beaten by the police on Feb. 21 after being accused of “forceful conversion” in the town of Sathankulam, Thoothukudi District, in India’s Tamil Nadu state.

On Feb. 18, Pastor Shajin from Devasabai church led a team of seven pastors from Rameswaram town to Sathankulam, where they were met by Pastor Lazar Barnabas and embarked on a four-day ministry distributing Christian literature.

At approximately 9 a.m. on Feb. 21, the men were confronted by a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) named Ponniah who seized their tracts and accused them of converting people by force.

Ponniah informed the local police, who arrived at the scene of the incident and escorted the pastors to the police station. Local sources report that once in the police station, police officers did not question the pastors about their activities but instead proceeded to assault the group, one of whom was handicapped.

Sources close to Pastor Barnabas report that he was severely beaten with a “lathi” (bamboo baton) by Sub Inspector Raghu Ganesh while other police officers looked on and sustained injuries to his back and legs.

