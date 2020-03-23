Indian Couple Assaulted for Distributing Christian Tracts

(Christian Solidarity Worldwide) Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW) has called on police in Tamil Nadu, India, to take action to investigate an incident in which a Christian couple from Pakkam village, Gudiyatham, Vellore District were assaulted and humiliated for sharing Christian gospel tracts.

Babu Phinegas and his wife Esther have been local traders for the past ten years. They have a daily routine of selling soap and detergent products to homes in the area between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., and for two hours after work, they distribute Christian tracts.

According to local sources, as the couple were distributing flyers in the village on March 5, members of the Hindu nationalist groups Rasthriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Hindu Munani confronted the couple and summoned another 50 people from the RSS and Hindu Munani to join them.

The couple were assaulted and humiliated in the presence of the villagers. In a recorded video clip, one of their attackers can been heard asking the couple for their family names, claiming that they were once Hindus and are now “agents” who are trying to destroy the Hindu religion. He goes further to say that the couple were attempting to convert people so that they would get favors and recognition from the church.

