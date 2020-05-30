Video Shows Lawless Mob Dragging Chicago Police Officers Around, One Punched in Head

Following the death of George Floyd, protests have erupted around the country in a number of major cities, including in Chicago, but not without violence. In one video posted online, a lawless mob is shown attacking several police officers and dragging them around on the ground — with one of the officers appearing to have been punched in the head.



CHAOS: Police officers dragged through the street in Chicago pic.twitter.com/DV8r8qHPyg — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 30, 2020

The details of this incident are unclear, but the video captures the growing hostility toward law enforcement nationwide in light of the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

While most protests remain peaceful, a number of people are using the incident as an opportunity to carry out violence and for selfish gain. However, many are calling out for the violence and looting to stop, including Courteney Ross, the fiancée of the late George Floyd, who stated that Floyd “would give grace” and that “you can’t fight fire with fire” because “everything just burns.”

Floyd was 46.