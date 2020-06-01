‘It’s Destructive Unity’: George Floyd’s Brother Condemns the Violence, Says His Brother ‘Was About Peace’

(ABC News) ⁠— The younger brother of George Floyd is pleading with protesters not to “tear up your town” as violent demonstrations have taken place in numerous cities across the country.

In an interview with ABC News’ Alex Perez on Sunday night, Terrence Floyd said that he understands why people are angry, but he worries his brother’s memory will be overshadowed by the destructive protests.

“[S]ometimes I get angry, I want to bust some heads, too,” Terrence Floyd said. “I wanna … just go crazy. But I’m here. My brother wasn’t about that. My brother was about peace. You’ll hear a lot of people say he was a gentle giant.”

As previously reported, Courteney Ross, the fiancée of the late George Floyd, also spoke out against the violence, stating that Floyd would not be for the chaos that is coming out of his death and that “he would give grace.” Read this story here.


