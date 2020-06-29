Both Trump and Biden Official Sites Selling Rainbow ‘Pride’ Apparel

The online stores for both President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden are offering rainbow “pride” apparel for supporters who identify as homosexual.

The “Trump Pride 2020 ringer tee,” available for $30, features the colors of the “LGBT” rainbow and reads with each hue “Trump Pride 2020.”

“Get your Trump PRIDE tee and show your support for our great president,” the product description reads.

The store also offers a “Make America Great Again 2020 Pride hat” embroidered in rainbow colors. An American flag embroidered patch with rainbow stripes adorns the side of the cap. The back reads “Trump” in rainbow letters.

Other products cater to homosexual pride, including a rainbow “Make America Great Again” tee and a shirt that was offered last year to “[s]how your support for the LGBT community and the 45th president.”

The Biden official store sells a variety of Pride items, such as a “out for Biden” unisex rainbow tee, a “Biden for president” Pride tee, and a Biden “transgender” Pride tee with the colors of the transgender flag on the “E” in Joe. Each sells for $30.

Homosexual and transgender Pride pins and stickers are offered as well, with one design featuring Biden wearing sunglasses and a rainbow emblazoned behind him.

As previously reported, during the 2016 presidential election, the Trump campaign likewise sold homosexual-themed apparel. The white tee was swiped with rainbow colors and read “LGBT for Trump.”

At the time, Chris Barron of LGBT for Trump and GOProud praised the campaign’s offering of homosexual apparel, tweeting, “@realDonaldTrump makes history again. First GOP Presidential candidate to do LGBT outreach merchandise! LOVE IT!”

Garison Carrell of the Log Cabin Republicans did the same, posting, “The absolute most pro-gay candidate. Thank you @realDonaldTrump #GaysforTrump #LGBT #Election2016”

But some, such as the Constitution Party of Tennessee, conveyed its dismay over the matter.

“Donald J. Trump becomes the first Republican presidential candidate to offer official pro-LGBTQ merchandise with the unveiling of ‘LGBTQ for Trump’ apparel. If Trump will do this, what won’t he do?” it opined.

Trump has given a nod to those who identify as homosexual a number of times throughout his presidency, including last year, when he posted two tweets in recognition of “Pride Month,” asking Americans to “stand in solidarity” with homosexuals who live in countries where such sexual practices are illegal, as well as for nations to join his administration’s campaign to decriminalize homosexuality worldwide.

“As we celebrate LGBT Pride Month and recognize the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great nation, let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals on the basis of their sexual orientation,” he wrote.

“My administration has launched a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality and invite all nations to join us in this effort!” Trump urged.

Biden, the former vice president under the Obama administration, has also expressed support for homosexuality on numerous occasions, attending numerous pride events at the White House and speaking in 2015 at a gala hosted by the homosexual advocacy group Human Rights Campaign.

“There’s homophobes still left — most of them are running for president,” he said.

In 2016, he officiated the same-sex ceremony of two male White House staffers, and did so again the following year for the finance chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

“Proud to marry Brian and Joe at my house. Couldn’t be happier, two longtime White House staffers, two great guys,” he tweeted.

Biden first publicly announced his support for same-sex “marriage” in 2012, just days before Barack Obama did likewise.

That same year, when campaigning as vice president, he was stopped by a woman who advised that her son was “Miss Trans New England” and asked if Biden would assist those who identify as transgender.

“It’s the civil rights issue of our time,” he replied.

In January, Biden tweeted, “Let’s be clear: Transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time. There is no room for compromise when it comes to basic human rights.”

Proverbs 14:34 says, “Righteousness exalteth a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people.”

Proverbs 16:12 also states, “It is an abomination to kings to commit wickedness, for the throne is established by righteousness.”

In his commentary on the latter, English Baptist pastor John Gill explained, “It should be an abomination to kings to commit wickedness themselves, and those that do it should be abhorred by them, or they should show their resentment at it by removing them from their presence, or by punishing them.”

“And though there have been such kings as David, Psalm 101:4; yet there are but few such; this is not true of kings in common; and therefore rather expresses what they should be than what they are; but is perfectly applicable to Christ, who loves righteousness and hates iniquity, Psalm 45:7.”

“This is the support, strength, and security of every kingdom, and of the thrones of kings; and it is with judgment and righteousness that the throne of Christ is established; yea, justice and judgment are the habitation of his throne, Isaiah 9:7.”