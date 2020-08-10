Biden Asserts Faith Has Been His ‘Bedrock Foundation’ After Trump States Candidate Would ‘Hurt the Bible, Hurt God’

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has released a statement refuting remarks made by President Donald Trump during a press conference, in which he said that Biden follows the “radical left agenda” and will thus “hurt the Bible [and] hurt God.” Biden, who supports abortion access, has officiated a same-sex ceremony between staffers, and claims that transgenderism is the “civil rights issue of our time,” asserts that faith has been “the bedrock foundation of [his] life.”

“He’s been in public office for 47 years. He’s done nothing; now he’s going to fix everything. It doesn’t work that way,” Trump said during a press conference at the Cleveland, Ohio airport on Thursday, stating that Biden’s policies are not good for American workers.

“[Y]ou will have a disruption in the market, the likes of which our country has never seen. You will have a crash in the markets, because he’s going double and triple your taxes,” he stated. “He’s going to do things that nobody ever would ever think even possible, because he’s following the radical left agenda: take away your guns, destroy your Second Amendment, no religion, no anything, hurt the Bible, hurt God. He’s against God. He’s against guns. He’s against energy, our kind of energy.”

Trump stated that he does not believe Biden will succeed in Ohio, no more than he would win Texas.

“I was in Texas the other day. I said, “Wait a minute. The other side is against guns. They’re against oil and gas. They’re against religion, [the] Bible, God. How’s he going to win Texas? How’s he going to win Texas?’ He’s not going to win Texas. He’s not going to win Ohio,” he opined.

View Trump’s remarks below.

Biden, a Roman Catholic, soon released a statement, remarking that Trump’s comments served to “profane God and to smear my faith.”

“Like so many people, my faith has been the bedrock foundation of my life. It’s provided me comfort in moments of loss and tragedy. It’s kept me grounded and humbled in times of triumph and joy,” he said. “And in this moment of darkness for our country — of pain, division and sickness for so many Americans — my faith has been a guiding light for me and a constant reminder of the fundamental dignity and humanity that God has bestowed upon all of us.”

Biden stated that it was “shameful” for Trump to “attack [his] faith” and that the president’s actions are “completely at odds with the values and teaching that he (Trump) professes to believe in.”

“My faith teaches me to love my neighbor as I would love myself, while President Trump only seeks to divide us,” he wrote. “My faith teaches me to care for the least among us, while President Trump seems to be only concerned about his gilded friends.”

“My faith teaches me to welcome the stranger, while President Trump tears families apart,” Biden continued. “My faith teaches me to walk humbly, while President Trump teargassed peaceful protesters, so he could walk over to a church for a photo op.”

View Biden’s statement in full here.

As previously reported, earlier this year, Biden tweeted on social media that he believes transgenderism is the “civil rights issue of our time.”

“Let’s be clear: Transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time. There is no room for compromise when it comes to basic human rights,” he wrote.

Biden has also been outspoken for his support of those who identify as homosexual, attending numerous pride events at the White House and speaking in 2015 at a gala hosted by the homosexual advocacy group Human Rights Campaign.

“There’s homophobes still left — most of them are running for president,” he said.

In 2016, he officiated the same-sex ceremony of two male White House staffers, and did so again the following year for the finance chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

“Proud to marry Brian and Joe at my house. Couldn’t be happier, two longtime White House staffers, two great guys,” he tweeted.

Trump, while being vocal about his support for religious liberty and conscience rights, has given a nod to those who identify as homosexual a number of times throughout his presidency — and during the last election.

Last year, he posted two tweets in recognition of “Pride Month,” asking Americans to “stand in solidarity” with homosexuals who live in countries where such sexual practices are illegal, as well as for nations to join his administration’s campaign to decriminalize homosexuality worldwide.

“As we celebrate LGBT Pride Month and recognize the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great nation, let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals on the basis of their sexual orientation,” he wrote.

“My administration has launched a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality and invite all nations to join us in this effort!” Trump urged.

And while Trump generally opposes abortion, speaking at this year’s March for Life in Washington, he has stated that he also supports the exceptions of rape, incest and the life of the mother.

“As most people know, and for those who would like to know, I am strongly pro-life, with the three exceptions — rape, incest and protecting the life of the mother — the same position taken by Ronald Reagan,” he tweeted in May 2019.

Rebecca Kiessling of Save the 1, who was conceived in rape and now is a voice against killing children for the crimes of their fathers, lamented the president’s post, writing on social media, “There’s nothing quite like getting singled out for death by your president.”

“[R]egardless of how the child came into existence, … the child conceived is still a child,” also wrote the World Life Organization. “As a society we must not tolerate or condone in any way murdering the child as an option. And until we make this strong stand, without exceptions, I believe nothing will significantly change and our nation will continue to have presidents who make ludicrous and immoral statements such as this.”

As previously reported, both Biden and Trump have homosexual pride apparel for sale on their official campaign websites.

Founding father Noah Webster, known for penning the American dictionary, once wrote in exhorting fellow Christians, “When you become entitled to exercise the right of voting for public officers, let it be impressed on your mind that God commands you to choose for rulers just men who will rule in the fear of God.”

“The preservation of government depends on the faithful discharge of this duty. If the citizens neglect their duty and place unprincipled men in office, the government will soon be corrupted. Laws will be made, not for the public good so much as for selfish or local purposes, corrupt or incompetent men will be appointed to execute the laws, the public revenues will be squandered on unworthy men, and the rights of the citizen will be violated or disregarded.”

“If government fails to secure public prosperity and happiness, it must be because the citizens neglect the Divine Commands and elect bad men to make and administer the laws.”

