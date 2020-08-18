Lifetime Television Network to Include Homosexual Movie in Christmas Lineup

Hallmark isn’t the only network that plans to air films with homosexual themes this upcoming holiday season. While some are stated to be celebrating the arrival of the Messiah, come to save men from their sins, Lifetime plans to air a movie with its main plot being about two men who are attracted to each other.

Among the 30 new films set for its “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” lineup will be “The Christmas Set Up”.

“Hugo, a New York corporate lawyer, and his best friend Madelyn head to Milwaukee to spend the holidays with his mom Kate, who is also in charge of the local Christmas celebrations. Ever the matchmaker, Kate arranges for Hugo to run into Patrick, Hugo’s high school friend and secret crush, who has recently returned after a successful stint in Silicon Valley,” a description of the movie states.

“As they enjoy the local holiday festivities together, Hugo and Patrick’s attraction to each other is undeniable and it looks as though Kate’s well-intentioned Santa-style matchmaking is a success,” it says. “But as Hugo receives word of a big promotion requiring a move to London, he must decide what is most important to him.”

The story was written by Michael J. Murray and will be produced by Neshama Entertainment in association with MarVista Entertainment. Casting and production are stated to be underway this month.

Lifetime said in a press release that “The Christmas Set Up” and other films set to air demonstrate the company’s “commitment for diverse storytelling with its storylines, talent and characters.”

“We are thrilled to continue our legacy of creating a holiday destination that is welcoming to all at Lifetime,” Executive Vice President and Head of Programming Amy Winter remarked in a statement.

The outlet mentioned the upcoming movie in a post to social media on Aug. 3, stating that it is “the network’s first movie with a LGBTQ romance as the lead story.”

As previously reported, the Hallmark Channel aired its first movie with a same-sex “wedding” theme this past weekend and plans to release more films with homosexual themes as it plans to work with the organization GLAAD to “better represent the LGBTQ community across [its] portfolio of brands.”

Parent company Crown Media Family Networks advised last month that it is in “active negotiations” as it plans to include “LGBT storylines” in its “Countdown to Christmas” and “Miracles of Christmas” programming later this year.

“Diversity and inclusion is a top priority for us and we look forward to making some exciting programming announcements in the coming months, including announcements about projects featuring LGBTQ storylines, characters, and actors,” George Zaralidis, the vice president of network program publicity with Crown Media Family Networks, told NBC News.

The outlet reports that former Crown Media CEO told the Hollywood Reporter last year that Hallmark was open to “any type of movie of any type of relationship in any space.”

Executive Vice President of Programming and Network Publicity Michelle Vicary similarly outlined that Crown was “looking at pitches for LGBTQ movies … and we are looking to expand and represent the United States as a whole.”

As previously reported, while the common argument among those who identify as homosexual is that they were “born that way” and cannot change, the Bible teaches that all men are in the exact same predicament as none can shed their birth nature on their own.

Scripture states that all are born with the Adamic sin nature and are therefore “by nature the children of wrath” (Ephesians 2:3), having various inherent feelings and inclinations that are contrary to the law and will of God and being utterly incapable of changing by themselves (Job 14:4).

It is why Jesus came: to “save His people from their sins” (Matthew 1:21) and that they might be “saved from wrath through Him” (Romans 5:9) — taking out of the way for those who are saved both the penalty for, and the power of, sin.

Jesus also outlined in John 3:5-7 that men must be made anew by the second birth, and be transformed from being in Adam to being in Christ, or they cannot see the kingdom of Heaven.

“Verily, verily, I say unto thee, except a man be born of water and of the Spirit, he cannot enter into the kingdom of God. That which is born of the flesh is flesh, and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit. Marvel not that I said unto thee, ye must be born again.’”

This work of the Holy Spirit is known in Christianity as the doctrine of regeneration. A man or woman regenerated by Spirit of God will also undergo a lifelong process of sanctification, turning from realized sins to “walk as He walked” (1 John 2:6).