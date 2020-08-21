‘My Great Honor!’ Trump Tweets in Sharing Video Calling Him the ‘Most Pro-Gay President in American History’

WASHINGTON — “My great honor!!!” were the words of President Trump in re-sharing a video on Thursday that characterized him as “the most pro-gay president in America.”

The video was released by Log Cabin Republicans, a homosexual lobbying Republican group, and recorded by Richard Grenell, former U.S. Ambassador to Germany and current special presidential envoy for Serbia and Kosovo peace negotiations. Grenell has led the administration’s campaign to decriminalize homosexuality worldwide.

“President Trump is the most pro-gay president in American history,” Grenell states in the video, which seeks to demonstrate why Trump is, and has consistently been, more pro-homosexual than Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. “I can prove it.”

He outlines that Trump knew he was a homosexual when he appointed Grenell as acting director of national intelligence earlier this year, but it “didn’t even faze” the president. Grenell takes issue that Biden never acknowledge the appointment, stating that his “silence was deafening.”

“President Trump has done more to advance the rights of gay and lesbians in three years than Joe Biden did in 40-plus years in Washington,” he asserts, stating that Biden has “attacked” homosexuals throughout his tenure.

He notes that Biden had previously supported “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” and the Defense of Marriage Act, and “threatened to cut off funds to any school that teaches acceptance of homosexuality.”

Playing footage of Biden once stating that “[m]arriage is between a man and a woman,” Grenell remarks, “Now that we’ve made progress, Joe Biden has changed his mind.”

“I know that firsthand that President Trump is the strongest ally that gay Americans have ever had in the White House,” Grenell states. “Donald Trump is the first president in American history to be pro-gay marriage from his first day in office. [And] President Trump knew I was gay when he appointed me to one of the most prestigious and powerful ambassadorships in the world.”

“As ambassador to Germany, President Trump fully supported our fight to crush the homophobic and barbaric terrorist organization Hezbollah and the Iranian regime that supports them,” he continues. “While President Trump was denying the homophobic regime money, the Obama-Biden team was giving them billions of dollars.”

He also notes that Trump backed the effort, led by Grenell, to decriminalize homosexuality worldwide.

“President Trump began a historic campaign to decriminalize homosexuality around the globe at the United Nations, where he publicly challenged the 69 countries the 69 countries who make being gay a crime to change their laws,” he explains in the video, playing a clip of Trump’s speech before the U.N.

Grenell states that Biden never worked to do so throughout his four decades as a politician, declaring, “This is why I believe we need President Trump in office for another four years, and I’m certainly not the only one,” he stated, as the video then cuts to a photograph of Trump holding a homosexual flag during a 2016 campaign rally.

“There are millions of patriotic gay Americans who are sick of being told to sit down and shut up by those who want to control us, those who are afraid of our voice, those who want to keep equality a partisan issue,” he says.

“Gay people don’t have to vote Democrat because Donald Trump is the most pro-gay president in American history,” he asserts, donning a rainbow “Make America Great Again” hat, available in the store section of the Trump official website.

As previously reported, in 2018, the White House sent a signed letter of congratulations for the 40th anniversary of Log Cabin Republicans, with the correspondence stating in part, “No matter the color of our skin or our sexual orientation, we all live under the same laws, salute the same great American flag, and are made in the image of the same Almighty God.”

Last year, Trump personally posted two tweets in recognition of homosexual and transgender “Pride Month,” asking Americans to “stand in solidarity” with homosexuals who live in countries where such sexual practices are illegal, as well as for nations to join his administration’s campaign to decriminalize homosexuality worldwide.

“As we celebrate LGBT Pride Month and recognize the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great nation, let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals on the basis of their sexual orientation,” he wrote.

“My administration has launched a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality and invite all nations to join us in this effort!” Trump urged.

In February, Trump advised during an interview with Fox News journalist Geraldo Rivera that while some Americans would oppose a homosexual president, such as then-candidate Pete Buttigieg, he would have no problem with it.

“I think there would be some that wouldn’t [vote for a homosexual], and I wouldn’t be among that group to be honest with you,” he said. “I think that it doesn’t seem to be hurting Pete Boot-edge-edge … It doesn’t seem to be hurting him very much. There would certainly be a group — you know this better than I do — that there would be a group that probably wouldn’t [vote for a homosexual]. But you or I would not be in that group.”

When interviewed by Fox’s Steve Hilton in 2019, Trump agreed that “it’s great” that Buttgieg is campaigning for office with his “husband.”

“Putting aside policy disagreements, don’t you think that it’s just great to see the guy there on the stage with his husband, and it’s normal?” Hilton, host of “The Next Revolution,” asked.

“I think it’s absolutely fine. I do,” Trump replied. “I think it’s absolutely fine.”

“Isn’t it a sign of great progress in the country?” Hilton inquired, continuing to prompt the president to concur that the development is positive.

“Yeah, I think it’s great,” Trump answered unflinchingly. “I think that’s something that perhaps some people will have a problem with, [but] I have no problem with it whatsoever. I think it’s good.”

During the 2016 presidential election, Trump asked during one campaign speech, “So you tell me, who’s better for the gay community, and who’s better for women than Donald Trump? Believe me!”

After being elected, he decided to keep intact Barack Obama’s 2014 order banning federal contractors from engaging in “discrimination” in employment matters against homosexual and transgendered persons.

“President Trump continues to be respectful and supportive of LGBTQ rights, just as he was throughout the election,” the White House said in a statement at that time. “The president is proud to have been the first ever GOP nominee to mention the LGBTQ community in his nomination acceptance speech, pledging then to protect the community from violence and oppression.”

His website has featured homosexual-themed apparel for a number of years. As previously reported, both Trump and Biden are currently selling Pride apparel on their websites.

Both candidates have expressed support for homosexuals for years, with Biden officiating two same-sex ceremonies for staffers.

Proverbs 14:34 says, “Righteousness exalteth a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people.”

Proverbs 16:12 also states, “It is an abomination to kings to commit wickedness, for the throne is established by righteousness.”

Founding father Noah Webster, known for penning the American dictionary, once wrote in exhorting fellow Christians, “When you become entitled to exercise the right of voting for public officers, let it be impressed on your mind that God commands you to choose for rulers just men who will rule in the fear of God.”

“The preservation of government depends on the faithful discharge of this duty. If the citizens neglect their duty and place unprincipled men in office, the government will soon be corrupted. Laws will be made, not for the public good so much as for selfish or local purposes, corrupt or incompetent men will be appointed to execute the laws, the public revenues will be squandered on unworthy men, and the rights of the citizen will be violated or disregarded.”

“If government fails to secure public prosperity and happiness, it must be because the citizens neglect the Divine Commands and elect bad men to make and administer the laws.”