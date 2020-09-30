Eric Trump Says He’s ‘Part of the LGBT Community’ on ‘Fox & Friends,’ Later Clarifies

During an appearance on Fox & Friends before the presidential debate on Tuesday, Eric Trump spoke about the support homosexuals are giving his father as president and stated that he is a “part of that community” — remarks that he later clarified.

Eric Trump, who appeared on Fox & Friends hours before the first presidential debate ahead of the November election, was questioned by co-host Ainsley Earhardt after she read from an op-ed piece in the New York Times from a lesbian who wrote in favor of President Trump but who did not want to reveal her full identity.

“So, are you counting on this person as the secret voter?” Earhardt asked.

“I’m telling you, I see it every day, the LGBT community, they are incredible and you should see how they’ve come out in full force for my father every single day,” he answered. “I’m part of that community and we love the man and thank you for protecting our neighborhoods and thank you for protecting our cities.”

Eric Trump later issued a statement to the New York Post to clarify his remarks during the Fox & Friends segment:

“To clarify, many of our close friends are part of the LGBT community, which was the intent of my statement — the left has taken that vote for granted for a long time and support from the gay community for my father is incredible. As to me personally, as I think you know, I am a happily married man to my wife, Lara.”

President Trump has been extremely supportive of homosexuality during his administration, including working to decriminalize homosexuality around the world.

His efforts to support those who practice homosexuality even garnered support from the Log Cabin Republicans who called him the “most pro-gay president in American history” — a video post which President Trump later tweeted and captioned with “My great honor!!!”

Donald Trump and Joe Biden who debated each other on Tuesday as the nominees of their respective political parties both have been vocal about their support of homosexuals.

“Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people.” – Proverbs 14:34