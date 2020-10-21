Lara Trump, Tiffany Trump Speak at ‘Trump Pride’ Events to Rally Homosexual Vote

“Trump Pride” events, organized by the Trump Pride advisory board and featuring speakers such as daughter-in-law Lara Trump, daughter Tiffany Trump and others, are being held in various cities across the country in order to rally the homosexual vote for Election Day.

“[T]he entire family is with us (homosexuals). Don and Ivanka and Eric [and] Lara, everyone is with us,” Richard Grenell, former U.S. Ambassador to Germany and current Trump Pride coalition co-chair told those gathered in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia, on Oct. 13.

“This is a family that for decades has been fighting for gay equality,” he said. “This isn’t new.”

As previously reported, Grenell, a homosexual himself, led the Trump administration’s effort to decriminalize homosexuality worldwide. He noted at the event that he is the “first openly gay cabinet member appointed by any president in American history.”

Lara Trump made similar remarks in speaking to those in attendance, some of whom held up “Trump Pride” rainbow placards.

“Donald Trump has never cared about how you look; he has never cared about your gender, your religion or who you love. Donald Trump is fighting for every single American, period. That’s it,” she said.

“This [event] is upsetting a lot of people in Washington, D.C. This is upsetting a lot of Democrats. Because they don’t want the message to get out that Donald Trump has been the most pro-gay president in American history,” Lara Trump declared.

“Not only did he appoint Ric Grenell to a cabinet position, not only do we have the first LGBT coalition of any Republican Party in history, but Donald Trump led the way, [inaudible] the campaign for decriminalizing homosexuality around the world. [He is] the only president to do that, ladies and gentlemen,” she boasted. “This is big league.”

View the event here.

On Saturday, Tiffany Trump appeared at a “Trump Pride” rally in Tampa, Florida, speaking enthusiastically about her father and his support for homosexuals.

“I know what my father believes in. Prior to politics, he supported gays and lesbians, the LGBQIA+ community. … My father has always supported all of you,” she said. “He’s not doing it for politics and he has never done it for politics.”

Trump noted that her mother, Marla Maples, was also in the audience. Maples stood to her feet and happily waved to those gathered.

“People can say whatever they want to say. But I’m here because I support my father. He supports all of you,” she stated. “And we are here to fight for equality, democracy. To keep America [great] and make it better.”

During her speech, Tiffany Trump said that her Facebook post inviting others to the “Trump Pride” event was deleted as spam and expressed how the act of removing her status was suspect.

“People’s eyes are opening … The Lord is opening our eyes; I do believe that,” she opined, being met with cheers, applause and one attendee shouting out “amen.”

View her remarks in full here or scroll to the end of this report.

As previously reported, according to pride.donaldtrump.com, the Trump Pride advisory board “is a diverse coalition dedicated to re-electing President Trump, the first president to begin his presidency in support of marriage equality.”

“President Donald J. Trump is the only President to openly support the LGBT community since his first day in office,” the page reads. “President Trump stands in solidarity with LGBT citizens by supporting and enacting policies and initiatives that protect the wellbeing and prosperity of all gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender Americans.”

In August, when Grenell recorded a video referring to Trump as the “most pro-gay president in American history,” the president re-tweeted the recording with the exclamation, “My great honor!!!”

Last month, while speaking on “Fox & Friends,” Eric Trump said, “the LGBT community, they are incredible and you should see how they’ve come out in full force for my father every single day.”

