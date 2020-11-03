Drag Queen ‘Lady Maga’ Attends Rallies to Show That ‘Trump Supporters Are Not Homophobic’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

SALT LAKE CITY — A homosexual drag queen from Utah, who goes by the name “Lady Maga,” has been attending Trump rallies and other conservative events nationwide to personally generate support for the president and to show that “Trump supporters are not homophobic.”

“I go to Trump rallies in drag, number one, to show the world that Trump supporters are not homophobic, evil, bigoted, awful monsters. They are loving. They are tolerant. They are kind,” he told Ruptly in a video posted to YouTube, wearing a t-shirt reading “LGBT: Lotsa Gays Back Trump.”

“Lady Maga,” who also uses the pseudonym Ryanna Woods, grew up in a Mormon family and came out as a homosexual at 22. He later became involved in drag, which he says “saved [him] from a suicidal time in [his] life.”

Maga also identifies as conservative, and because of his political identity, he found himself “closeted” again while doing drag shows at various venues. He therefore came up with the idea of being “Lady Maga” in drag, and now is an openly “gay Trump-supporting drag queen.”

“I will never go back into the closet again,” Maga stated. “And from now until the day I meet Jesus, I will never go back into the closet.”

Video footage posted online shows Lady Maga meeting Trump supporters at various rallies and being embraced and asked for photos. He was also an attendee of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), where he was happily interviewed by actor Daisy Cousens in a video posted to YouTube.

“I couldn’t go thirty seconds without a hug, without a smile, without a ‘yass,'” Maga likewise gushed of one rally during a talk at a Log Cabin Republicans event in Los Angeles. “We’re talking like bearded, hard-core Trump people, and they’re coming up to me like, ‘Can I get a selfie with you, man? This is awesome!'”

“I was terrified to go to the Trump rally, because I thought I may be rejected, I may be yelled at, I may be kicked out for all I know,” he also told The 19th. “But the moment I arrived, the first thing that happened was a lady comes running up to me and asked for a picture and told me I was fabulous. And then I walked in my full drag into the rally past the line and people were just cheering and screaming and welcoming me.”

The 19th published an article in conjunction with Yahoo News entitled “These gay voters are backing Trump. Here’s why.” It told Maga’s story and that of other homosexuals who support the president.

“LGBTQ conservatives interviewed tend to value the same things as as other conservatives: They believe in small government, have an ‘America-first’ mindset, and are anti-abortion. They see Trump’s rollback of LGBTQ rights as part of a larger deregulation campaign to limit the powers of the federal government, not as a targeted attack on gay and transgender rights,” the report states.

Facebook pages such as “LGBTrump: Gays for Trump” and “LGBTQ for Trump” have 13K and 7.8K likes respectively.

As previously reported, Trump has made known on numerous occasions that he has no issue with those who identify as homosexual. In August, when former U.S. Ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, recorded a video referring to Trump as the “most pro-gay president in American history,” the president re-tweeted the recording with the exclamation, “My great honor!!!”

Grenell, an open homosexual, led the Trump campaign’s effort to decriminalize homosexuality worldwide and is one of the co-chairs of the Trump Pride advisory board. According to pride.donaldtrump.com, the Trump Pride board “is a diverse coalition dedicated to re-electing President Trump, the first president to begin his presidency in support of marriage equality.”

“President Donald J. Trump is the only president to openly support the LGBT community since his first day in office,” the page reads. “President Trump stands in solidarity with LGBT citizens by supporting and enacting policies and initiatives that protect the wellbeing and prosperity of all gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender Americans.”

Grenell, along with Trump’s daughter, Tiffany, and daughter-in-law Lara, recently appeared at Pride events to rally the homosexual vote.

“This [event] is upsetting a lot of people in Washington, D.C. This is upsetting a lot of Democrats. Because they don’t want the message to get out that Donald Trump has been the most pro-gay president in American history,” Lara Trump declared at a gathering in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

“Not only did he appoint Ric Grenell to a cabinet position, not only do we have the first LGBT coalition of any Republican Party in history, but Donald Trump led the way, [inaudible] the campaign for decriminalizing homosexuality around the world. [He is] the only president to do that, ladies and gentlemen,” she boasted. “This is big league.”

View the event here.

“I know what my father believes in. Prior to politics, he supported gays and lesbians, the LGBQIA+ community. … My father has always supported all of you,” Tiffany Trump said in Tampa, Florida. “He’s not doing it for politics and he has never done it for politics.”

Proverbs 14:34 states, “Righteousness exalteth a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people.”

President George Washington also warned in his first inaugural address, “[T]he propitious smiles of Heaven can never be expected on a nation that disregards the eternal rules of order and right, which Heaven itself has ordained.”