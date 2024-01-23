Peaceful ‘rescuers’ seeking to stop abortions face federal prosecution, may receive up to 11 years in prison

Jury selection is set to commence this week in Nashville, Tennessee for six individuals in relationship to a “rescue” they took part in inside an abortion facility in Tennessee as they sought to save babies from being murdered at the hands of an abortionist. Some of the individuals charged in the federal case are potentially facing up to 11 years in federal prison.

On March 5, 2021, a group of “rescuers” entered the Carafem Health Center in Mount Juliet, Tennessee to dissuade women from going through with their scheduled abortions.

Originally, a total of 11 people were indicted. However, one of the defendants had their charges dropped and is expected to provide testimony against the remaining individuals. Out of the six facing trial, the possibility of them being sentenced to up to 11 years in prison looms, while the remaining four may be facing a maximum of one year behind bars.

