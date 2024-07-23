Faith of Christian on Death Row in Pakistan Shines in Studies

LAHORE, Pakistan (Christian Daily International–Morning Star News) – A Christian sentenced to death for blasphemy in Pakistan despite lack of evidence has demonstrated his faith by excelling academically even in prison, sources said.

Nouman Masih, 24, recently passed his high school board examination with a very high score, demonstrating his faith in God for a future of freedom, his attorney Lazar Allah Rakha said.

“I’m very happy that instead of descending into depression after being put on death row, Masih put his faith in the Lord and has kept his hope for freedom alive despite the dismal circumstances,” Rakha told Christian Daily International-Morning Star News. “His feat in the examination is testament to his unwavering faith in Christ and of his determination to start life afresh when the Lord acquits him from the false conviction.”

A judge handed Masih the death sentence in May 2023 in a blasphemy case in Bahawalpur District, Punjab Province after a four-year trial, though prosecutors failed to provide any evidence against him, Rakha said. He has been incarcerated since his arrest on July 1, 2019.

Amid uncertainty and fear, Masih, the son of an impoverished sanitation worker, prepared for the examinations while confined to his cell in the high-security New Central Prison Bahawalpur.

“The prison environment is far from conducive to academic pursuits,” Rakha said. “Yet, this young man’s dedication to his studies has been nothing less than remarkable. With limited resources and access to educational materials, he managed to prepare for his exams, demonstrating a thirst for knowledge that transcends the prison walls.”

Masih was sentenced to death on charges of sharing blasphemous content against Islam in WhatsApp messages.

He was acquitted in another blasphemy case related to the same incident by a judge in Bahawalnagar District, Punjab Province, in February on grounds of double jeopardy. Rakha said police in the two districts had acted with mala fide intent to punish Masih in two blasphemy cases registered within three days.

When Masih expressed interest in taking the board examination, he submitted an application with jail authorities to make arrangements for his registration with the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Bahawalpur, his attorney said. Masih can now register for an intermediate examination to be taken in two years, he added.

Rakha said that well-educated convicts taught Masih and other prisoners in return for facilities or remission/reduction of their prison terms.

“This system has helped several prisoners to reform themselves through education,” the attorney said. “We hope that the Lahore High Court will fix Masih’s appeal for hearing at the earliest so that he can prepare for the next exam as a free man.”

The Christian’s father, Asghar Masih, said the family was immensely proud of him.

“We cannot thank God enough for gracing our son with this achievement,” Asghar Masih told Christian Daily International-Morning Star News. “He has remained steadfast in his faith, he has been reading the Bible and praying regularly since the day he was sent to prison. Other than that, he has focused only on his studies.”

He expressed gratitude for Church of Pakistan President Bishop Azad Marshall’s support of the family in meeting Masih’s educational and other needs in prison.

“We are also grateful to our lawyer, Lazar Allah Rakha, for defending our son to the best of his abilities,” Asghar Masih said. “He has remained a pillar of strength for our family, and he’s the one who motivated our son to pursue education.”

Asghar Masih said he hoped his son would be freed soon from a false conviction.

“This success in the examination has renewed our hope for his freedom,” he said. “My son has shown that he is determined to begin a new life, and we believe that our Lord has heard our pleas.”

Marshall said Masih’s academic achievement has become a symbol of resilience, highlighting the need for reform in Pakistan’s blasphemy laws.

“In a nation grappling with complex issues of faith, freedom, and justice, this young man’s story stands as a testament to the indomitable human spirit,” Marshall said. “Against all odds, he has become a beacon of hope, challenging the very system that seeks to silence him.”

Pakistan ranked seventh on Open Doors’ 2024 World Watch List of the most difficult places to be a Christian, as it was the previous year.

