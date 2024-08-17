Police say Wycliffe Bible Translators missionary died by suicide at Chicago airport

(Christian Post) — Wycliffe Bible Translators is mourning the passing of 57-year-old missionary mother of two Virginia Vinton, who authorities say died by apparent suicide at Chicago O’Hare International Airport earlier this month.
“We are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Virginia,” a spokesperson for the Orlando-based interdenominational nonprofit told The Christian Post in a statement.
“Our heartfelt condolences, thoughts, and prayers are with her family during this difficult time. We respectfully ask that the family’s privacy be honored as they grieve.”
