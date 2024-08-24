Islamic State claims responsibility for knife attack in Germany

By on No Comment

(Sky News) — Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a stabbing at a festival which left three people dead – and revealed a 15-year-old has been detained in connection with the incident.

The group did not provide any evidence supporting its claims, but a security source told the IS-affiliated media arm Amaq Agency: “The perpetrator of the attack on the Christian gathering in the city of Solingen, Germany, yesterday, was a soldier from the Islamic State, and he carried it out as revenge against Muslims in Palestine and everywhere.”

The teenager arrested is suspected of failing “to report an imminent crime” but no more at the moment, police and prosecutors said at a news conference on Saturday afternoon. They are investigating the possibility he may have spoken to the attacker.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed. May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Islamic State claims responsibility for knife attack in Germany added by on
View all posts by Editor →