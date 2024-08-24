Islamic State claims responsibility for knife attack in Germany

(Sky News) — Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a stabbing at a festival which left three people dead – and revealed a 15-year-old has been detained in connection with the incident.

The group did not provide any evidence supporting its claims, but a security source told the IS-affiliated media arm Amaq Agency: “The perpetrator of the attack on the Christian gathering in the city of Solingen, Germany, yesterday, was a soldier from the Islamic State, and he carried it out as revenge against Muslims in Palestine and everywhere.”

The teenager arrested is suspected of failing “to report an imminent crime” but no more at the moment, police and prosecutors said at a news conference on Saturday afternoon. They are investigating the possibility he may have spoken to the attacker.

Continue reading this story >>