Texas school district adopts policy requiring teachers to use pronouns aligning with students’ biological sex

(Fox News) — A school district in Texas has adopted a new controversial policy on student pronouns, requiring teachers to refer to students by pronouns consistent with their biological sex.
The Keller Independent School District’s new policy changes state that educators must use pronouns consistent with the student’s birth certificate, regardless of whether the student wishes to use different pronouns, according to Fox 4.
Under the revision approved by the school board on Thursday night, parents will also be notified if a student wants to use a name or pronoun different from what is consistent with their birth certificate.
Continue reading this story >>
Become a Christian News Network Supporter...
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed. May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!