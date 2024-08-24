Texas school district adopts policy requiring teachers to use pronouns aligning with students’ biological sex

(Fox News) — A school district in Texas has adopted a new controversial policy on student pronouns, requiring teachers to refer to students by pronouns consistent with their biological sex.

The Keller Independent School District’s new policy changes state that educators must use pronouns consistent with the student’s birth certificate, regardless of whether the student wishes to use different pronouns, according to Fox 4.

Under the revision approved by the school board on Thursday night, parents will also be notified if a student wants to use a name or pronoun different from what is consistent with their birth certificate.

