Christians, Others Entrapped in Blasphemy Charges, Report Says

LAHORE, Pakistan (Christian Daily International–Morning Star News) – Muslim vigilante groups are working with federal authorities to lure young people into sharing blasphemous content on social media in order to put them behind bars, according to an investigation by Pakistan’s National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR).

A steep increase in blasphemy cases this year, many of them filed against Christians and other religious minorities, is tied to collusion between Muslim vigilantes and federal investigators, according to the NCHR report. Pakistan saw three times as many blasphemy cases in the first seven month of this year compared with all of last year, according to the NCHR investigation.

As of July 25, there were 767 people accused of blasphemy languishing in jails across Pakistan, whereas in 2023 there were 213 suspects incarcerated for blasphemy, 64 in 2022, nine in 2021 and 11 in 2020, according to the data gathered by the NCHR.

“Most of the blasphemy cases were registered with the Federal Investigation Agency’s Cybercrime Unit in collaboration with a private entity,” the NCHR noted, adding that young men were targeted through entrapment tactics involving females using pseudonyms to lure them into blasphemous activities online.

At least 594 blasphemy suspects were imprisoned in Punjab Province alone, followed by 120 in Sindh Province, 64 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, and two in Balochistan Province, the NCHR added.

The report follows a study by the Special Branch of the Punjab Police released in January, which for the first time revealed the presence of a “blasphemy business” that exploits the controversial blasphemy laws to entrap victims for extortion.

According to the Special Branch report, a majority of the cases were being brought to trial by private “vigilante groups” led by lawyers and supported by volunteers who scour the internet for offenders.

One such group was responsible for the conviction of 27 people who have been sentenced to life imprisonment or the death penalty over the past three years, the report revealed. It recommended the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) launch a thorough inquiry to determine the source of the vigilante groups’ funding, but the agency’s response was unknown.

The most active vigilante group is the Legal Commission on Blasphemy Pakistan, which is prosecuting more than 300 cases, led by Shiraz Ahmad Farooqi, the complainant in the blasphemy conviction of a 40-year-old Christian woman, Shagufta Kiran. Kiran was handed the death sentence by a special judge in Islamabad on Sept. 18.

The NCHR’s report called for “a comprehensive review” of the roles and accountability of both government and private entities. It also noted the inhumane conditions of blasphemy suspects in jails.

“Individuals accused of blasphemy are housed together in single, severely overcrowded barracks to protect them from potential harm by other inmates who may attack or threaten them,” the NCHR reported. “However, this arrangement results in inhumane living conditions, as the barracks lack adequate facilities and are grossly overcrowded.”

Detainees also face coercion, extortion and pressure from the vigilantes involved in their entrapment, “who sometimes encourage them to engage in further criminal activities within the prison,” according to the report.

The NCHR recommended engaging the highest levels of government and judiciary to address the FIA’s involvement with Muslim individuals and vigilante groups entrapping people. It also urged constituting a Joint Investigation Team comprising officials from the Special Branch of the Intelligence Bureau, the ministries of Law and the Interior, the FIA, and other relevant departments to investigate blasphemy cases.

Mere allegations of blasphemy in Muslim-majority Pakistan can ignite public outrage and sometimes result in mob violence. Hundreds of people have been accused and jailed for alleged blasphemy, and some were handed the death penalty, though none has been executed so far.

The United Nations Human Rights Committee on Oct. 17 observed that Pakistani authorities have failed to curb a range of human rights violations, including a sharp increase in blasphemy-related violence. Expressing serious concern over frequent attacks against religious minorities, including accusations of blasphemy, targeted killings, lynchings, mob violence, forced conversions, and desecration of places of worship, the committee stated that Pakistani society has become increasingly intolerant of religious diversity.

“Religious minorities are facing a constant threat of persecution and discrimination amid the rise of religious radicalism,” the committee stated.

Pakistan ranked seventh on Open Doors’ 2024 World Watch List of the most difficult places to be a Christian, as it was the previous year.

