‘Married’ homosexuals sentenced to 100 years for raping two children adopted from ‘All God’s Children’ agency

ATLANTA, Ga. — A homosexual “married” couple from Walton County will spend the rest of their lives in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of sexually abusing their two adopted children. The children were adopted from the now-defunct adoption agency All God’s Children, Inc., which was run by Emily Bailey, according to government filings for the charity.

William and Zachary Zulock were found guilty on multiple charges related to the abuse, according to the Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, which covers Walton and Newton counties. William Zulock faced six counts of aggravated sodomy, three counts of aggravated child molestation, two counts of sexual exploitation of children, and additional sexual offenses. His partner, Zachary Zulock, was convicted of two counts of aggravated sodomy, three counts of aggravated child molestation, two counts of sodomy, three counts of sexual exploitation of children, two counts of pandering involving a person under 18, along with other charges.

William Zulock pleaded guilty to all charges in August, while Zachary Zulock admitted guilt to all but one charge in October, which he was convicted of after a bench trial.

The judge handed down their sentences last Thursday.

“It cannot be stressed enough how important it is for our society to have individuals willing to adopt children in need. But anyone who does so and then abuses those children deserves extremely harsh consequences and decades in prison,” said Randy McGinley, district attorney for the Alcovy Judicial Circuit. “The sentence imposed not only appropriately punishes these defendants for their repeated selfish actions but also sends the message to the public that such actions will never be taken lightly.”

The investigation began in July 2022 when the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit alerted the Walton County Sheriff’s Office about a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip indicated that homemade child sexual abuse material had been uploaded to a Google account linked to an IP address in Walton County.

Deputies traced the account to a home where they found Hunter Lawless, who admitted to receiving the illicit material from Zachary Zulock. Lawless later pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of children and was sentenced to 20 years, with 12 years to be served in prison.

Connect with Christian News



Follow @4christiannews



A search of the Zulocks’ home revealed disturbing evidence. The couple had adopted two young boys, and during interviews, both men confessed to sexually abusing the children. Investigators also reviewed two weeks’ worth of footage from the home’s interior surveillance cameras, which showed multiple instances of abuse. Additionally, the defendants’ cell phones contained graphic material and conversations related to the abuse.

Zachary Zulock’s phone also contained messages exchanged with Luis Vizcarro-Sanchez, who was later arrested for pandering a person under 18. Vizcarro-Sanchez pleaded guilty to the charge and to stealing computers from his employer, a Kroger in Loganville. He was sentenced to 16 years, with 15 years to be served in prison.

“These two defendants truly created a house of horrors and put their extremely dark desires above everything and everyone else,” said McGinley. “However, the depth of the defendants’ depravity, which is as deep as it gets, is not greater than the resolve of those that fought for justice and the strength of the victims in this case. The resolve I have seen from these two young victims over the last two years is truly inspiring.”

According to IRS documents, All God’s Children, Inc., founded in 1998 as a 501(c)(3) charity, received $272,044 in contributions and grants in 2019 and $399,381 in 2018, the last available published figures on the IRS website. The executive director listed on the filings is Emily Bailey.

The agency, based in Bogart, Georgia, was represented as working to provide adoption opportunities for children, including those with special needs, from foster care. It aimed to match children with adoptive families, requiring a six-month living period before legal proceedings could begin. Adoption criteria included being at least 25 years old (if single) or 10 years older than the child, and applicants could be single, married, or divorced, and either own or rent a home (“Featured Charity: All God’s Children,” Athens Banner-Herald).

The agency is now defunct, following allegations of abuse involving children adopted through its programs.

Attempts to reach Bailey for comment were unsuccessful.