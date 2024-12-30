Baby, 13-Year-Old Child among 15 Slain in Central Nigeria

ABUJA, Nigeria (Christian Daily International–Morning Star News) – Fulani herdsmen on the night of Dec. 22 killed 15 Christians in a village in Plateau state, Nigeria, including a 1-year-old baby and a 13-year-old child, sources said.

Clement Chup, president of the Aten Development Association (ADA), condemned the “gruesome killing of innocent, law abiding Nigerians of Aten land,” in the predominantly Christian community of Dowchai, also known as Gidan Ado, in Danwal village of the Ganawuri Chiefdom of Riyom County.

“We are saddened by this callous and avoidable murder of 15 persons in a settlement just a stone throw from a military check-point along the Vom-Ganawuri highway,” Chup said in a press statement. “This no doubt calls to question the commitment of the security agencies in their mandate of securing lives and property of Nigerians.”

The assault, in which dozens of houses were set ablaze, took place during a government curfew of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., he noted.

“We are therefore baffled as to how the criminals found their way to perpetuate their evil plans without the security personnel dictating them,” Chup said. “This is most disturbing, as these attacks and killings have been reoccurring within the community.”

The ADA called on the government to form an investigation panel to explain the “mysteries” behind the killings and, more importantly, to ensure that the culprits are “made to face the wrath of the law,” he said.

“This in our opinion will go a long way in ameliorating the pains of our people and serve as a deterrent to the criminal herdsmen,” Chup said.

Musa Ashoms, a civil commissioner in Plateau state, confirmed the “barbaric” killing of 15 people of the Gidan Ado community.

“As a government, we will continue to call on such people that are engaged in such barbaric acts to desist,” Ashoms said in a press statement. “Our people are known for their peaceful disposition. We have never provoked anyone, and we will never provoke anyone, and we will continue to live in peace. But we want these assailants to desist from the barbaric act. It does not pay to take people’s lives.”

The community carried out a mass burial on Dec. 23 for the slain, he said.

“We appeal that security agencies should be seen doing their best to check these killings; they should redouble their efforts and arrest the perpetrators of these acts,” Ashoms said.

Sam Jugo, national publicity secretary of the Irigwe Development Association (IDA), identified 14 of those killed in the attack as Azumi Moses, 13; Sheba Ernest, 1; Dauda Arabo, 48; Hassana Wula, 52; Basuna Moses, 22; Faith Basuna, 19; Laraba Randi, 18; Danlami Gado, 50; Moses Yakubu, 48; Talatu Hassan, 42; Chama Ernest, 20; Agumo Monday, 20; Mary Stephen, 33; and Isere Moses, 35.

“One Linda Moses sustained serious injuries and is presently receiving medical attention at a hospital,” Jugo said. “Our hearts bleed for the demise of our kinsmen with whom we hoped to spend this Yuletide together, but their lives were cut short. May their souls rest in peace with our maker and God’s comfort to their immediate families and the Rigwe nation.”

Riyom Council officials in the area confirmed the killing of the 15 villagers and said two others were wounded.

“We condemn these barbaric attacks on a peaceful community,” Riyom Local Government Council Chairman Sati Shuwa said.

Numbering in the millions across Nigeria and the Sahel, predominantly Muslim Fulani comprise hundreds of clans of many different lineages who do not hold extremist views, but some Fulani do adhere to radical Islamist ideology, the United Kingdom’s All-Party Parliamentary Group for International Freedom or Belief (APPG) noted in a 2020 report.

“They adopt a comparable strategy to Boko Haram and ISWAP and demonstrate a clear intent to target Christians and potent symbols of Christian identity,” the APPG report states.

Christian leaders in Nigeria have said they believe herdsmen attacks on Christian communities in Nigeria’s Middle Belt are inspired by their desire to forcefully take over Christians’ lands and impose Islam as desertification has made it difficult for them to sustain their herds.

Nigeria remained the deadliest place in the world to follow Christ, with 4,118 people killed for their faith from Oct. 1, 2022 to Sept. 30, 2023, according to Open Doors’ 2024 World Watch List (WWL) report. More kidnappings of Christians than in any other country also took place in Nigeria, with 3,300.

Nigeria was also the third highest country in number of attacks on churches and other Christian buildings such as hospitals, schools, and cemeteries, with 750, according to the report.

In the 2024 WWL of the countries where it is most difficult to be a Christian, Nigeria was ranked No. 6, as it was in the previous year.

