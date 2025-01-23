Trump pardons 23 pro-life advocates convicted for peaceful blockading of abortion facilities

(Politico) President Donald Trump on Thursday issued pardons for nearly two dozen people who were convicted for blocking access to and temporarily shutting down abortion clinics, some of whom are currently serving federal sentences.

“They should not have been prosecuted. Many of them are elderly people,” Trump said. “This is a great honor to sign this.”

Several anti-abortion groups, including Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, Students for Life, the Thomas More Society and Americans United for Life, lobbied Trump to issue the pardons — in open letters and social media posts as well as through private channels.

The activists were convicted of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, known as the FACE Act. Some anti-abortion groups and GOP lawmakers have called for repealing the law, while others have said it should be updated to prevent it from being disproportionately applied to anti-abortion conservatives. Yet the law has also been used — including as recently as earlier this month — to charge abortion-rights protesters who target faith-based crisis pregnancy centers.

