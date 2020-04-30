‘I Will Never Be the Same Spiritually’: Louisiana Man Credits God for Recovery From COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana man is thanking the Lord for pulling him through after he was hospitalized with COVID-19 and is aware that at least one other person being treated along with him did not survive.

“Faith can conquer anything, and through this experience, I will never be the same spiritually in a positive way,” Jason Matthews told local television station WAFB. “And I just thank God for allowing me to get through this thing and to be able to share it with other people.”

Matthews, 37, a former police officer and military veteran, says that one day last month, he came home from work unusually exhausted. Days later, his fever spiked.

Checking in to the hospital, he was confirmed to have COVID-19.

“This was definitely different from the flu,” he recalled. “The body aches were extreme. It was just amazing how bad it felt. My thighs, hips, calves were in horrible pain, and I had just never experienced anything like that.”

Matthews went back to the hospital as his pain became unbearable and his breathing was shallow. He was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

He contacted his daughter via FaceTime and asked her for prayer — immediately. She did so on the spot.

Matthews realizes that he is blessed to have survived the illness.

“I saw one or two other people who didn’t make it, and we had the same diagnosis,” he said. “I had to remain in that environment for an additional five days, and I just felt like God wanted to show me how He was sparing me and how He had favor on me and how He had other plans for me.”

View the local video report of Matthews’ story here.

As previously reported, a number of coronavirus patients have likewise unashamedly credited the Lord with their recovery.

Last month, Georgia resident Clay Bentley said that he felt God “breathe life” into his lungs, telling the media, “What kept me going? I just have had to spend a lot of time with the Lord. I’ve never been this sick in my entire life. … He’s healed my body and I’m ready to be a witness. I’m ready to be alive for Him.”

Geneva Wood, a 90-year-old woman from Washington State, told reporters that God gave her the strength to overcome the coronavirus, and that she couldn’t have made it without Him.

“His hands were on my body, and I could feel His presence — that I could wake up and feel these hands, and I went back to sleep,” she told CBN News. “And through the night, as I’d wake up, I couldn’t see His face but I could feel His hands and knew He was with me. And I made it through the night.”

Barbara Killiebrew of Georgia also publicly proclaimed that God had given her a second chance, outlining that during her police escort home from the hospital, she thought to herself, “It could have been a funeral, but instead, God has it turned around for a celebration.”

A pastor from Northern Ireland recorded a video to tell the world how God had sent a housekeeper to his hospital room to pray for him, and he soon began to recover.

“[A]s he stood at the door — he couldn’t touch me — he began to ask God, the Holy Ghost, to visit me. He began to ask God to heal my body and touch my lungs,” Lee McClelland remembered. “He stood in that doorway and pleaded with God almighty to spare my life and to continue to use me.”

The housekeeper even later brought the exact items that McClelland had been secretly praying for once his food cravings returned.

“Don’t tell me that God doesn’t know. God knows our every need; He knows our every desire,” McClelland told viewers. “He’s an incredible savior, who even down to the finer details of life, when His son desired a packet of Tayto prawn cocktail [crisps], God sent a cleaner …”

A Pennsylvania woman went home this past Saturday after surviving the coronavirus, publicly crediting God and the prayers of her family and friends for her recovery.

“I’m just thanking God that I’m here, because many prayers went up for me, and I know that’s the reason I am here,” Lisa Fields told reporters.

And an Ohio man called himself a “walking miracle” as doctors to this day have no idea what caused him to take a turn for the better.

“I truly believe faith made the difference, and the power of prayer, and the people behind me just pouring over me the prayers that they were giving me,” said Nic Brown.

Psalm 116:3-9 states, “The sorrows of death compassed me, and the pains of hell got hold upon me. I found trouble and sorrow. Then called I upon the name of the Lord, ‘O Lord, I beseech thee, deliver my soul.’ Gracious is the Lord and righteous; yea, our God is merciful. The Lord preserveth the simple. I was brought low and He helped me.”

“Return unto thy rest, O my soul, for the Lord hath dealt bountifully with thee. For Thou hast delivered my soul from death, mine eyes from tears, and my feet from falling. I will walk before the Lord in the land of the living.”