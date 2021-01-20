Lady Gaga to Perform National Anthem at Inauguration, ‘Transgenders’ to Participate in Prayer Service

WASHINGTON — Pop star Lady Gaga, known for her homosexual-affirming tune “Born This Way,” will be performing the national anthem during Wednesday’s inauguration ceremony, with other performances by artists such as Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks. During the interfaith prayer service scheduled for Thursday, two “transgender” faith leaders are expected to participate, along with several homosexual clergy members.

“I am deeply honored to be joining @BidenInaugural on January 20 to sing the National Anthem and celebrate the historic inauguration of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris,” she posted to social media on Jan. 14.

Her cover photo for both her Facebook and Twitter accounts is an image of Gaga wearing only panties and covering her bare breasts with her hands and hair. The photograph appears to be a promotion of her HAUS Laboratories beauty line.

As previously reported, in 2019, Gaga, who was born Stefani Germanotta, stated during a show in Las Vegas that she identifies as a Christian and that Vice President Mike Pence is the “worst” example of a Christian as his wife works for a church-run school that has a lifestyle statement prohibiting homosexual behavior.

“To Mike Pence, who thinks that it’s acceptable that his wife works at a school that bans LGBTQ — you’re wrong,” Germanotta declared. “You’re the worst representation of what it means to be a Christian.”

“I am a Christian woman, and what I do know about Christianity is that we bear no prejudice, and everybody is welcome,” she asserted. “So you can take all that disgrace, Mr. Pence, and look yourself in the mirror and you’ll find it right there.”

Germanotta, whose music videos are often performed in little clothing and are sexually suggestive, sings about homosexuality in her song “Born This Way,” claiming, “A different lover is not a sin, believe capital H-I-M. … No matter gay, straight or bi, lesbian, transgendered life, I’m on the right track baby, I was born to survive. … I’m beautiful in my way, ’cause God makes no mistakes.”

Connect with Christian News



Follow @4christiannews



Those who identify as homosexual or transgender are scheduled to participate in Thursday’s interfaith prayer service, a long-held tradition that is held at the National Cathedral the day following each inauguration. This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the service will be virtual.

Paul “Paula” Stone Williams of Left Hand Church and “Barbara” Satin of The National LGBTQ Task Force will both participate, as well as homosexuals Fred Davie, the executive vice president of Union Theological Seminary; Dr. Yvette Flunder of The Fellowship of Affirming Ministries; and Sharon Kleinbaum of Congregation Beit Simchat Torah.

Jen Hatmaker, a popular women’s author who supports homosexual relationships and who proudly announced her daughter’s lesbianism during Pride Month 2020, will also speak during the event.

As previously reported, Barack Obama and Joe Biden attended the service following the 2009 and 2013 inaugurations, which presented prayers from those who identified as Christian, Catholic, Muslim, Sikh and Jewish.

Donald Trump and Mike Pence likewise attended the 2017 prayer service, which included presentations from those who identified as Christian, Mormon, Muslim, Sikh, Hindu and Buddhist.

In addition to a number of liberal and heretical speakers, religions expected to be represented during this year’s event include Islam, Sikhism, Judaism, Eastern Orthodox, and Hinduism.

Read the full list of participants in the virtual inaugural prayer service here, as reported by the Episcopal News Service.

Proverbs 14:34 states, “Righteousness exalteth a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people.”

In Exodus 14:34, Yahweh said to the children of Israel, “For thou shalt worship no other god, for the Lord, whose name is Jealous, is a jealous God.”

John 9:31 also states, “Now we know that God heareth not sinners, but if any man be a worshiper of God, and doeth His will, him He heareth.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>