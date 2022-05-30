Taco Bell presents nationwide ‘Drag Brunch’ tour featuring men dressed as women

The popular fast food chain Taco Bell has been presenting “drag queen” events at select cantina locations during the month of May, with additional events scheduled for June.

According to a news release from the company, the five-city “Drag Brunch” was the invention of Live Más Pride, Taco Bell’s 100+-member “LGBTQIA+ Employee Resource Group,” which seeks to support “LGBTQIA+ communities both within Taco Bell and the communities we serve and operate in.”

“We understand the importance of creating safe spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community and are thrilled to provide a unique experience that spotlights and celebrates the wonderful art form of drag and its influence in culture with their chosen families,” Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell’s global chief brand officer, said in a statement.

Each brunch is hosted by drag performer “Kay Sedia” (quesadilla) and features local men and women who lip sync to songs while dressed as the opposite sex. There is also a segment dedicated to the It Gets Better Project, a homosexual, bisexual and transgender advocacy group. The Taco Bell Foundation is teaming with the organization to provide a grant to “expand workforce readiness resources for LGBTQIA+ youth around the globe.”

“We are beyond excited to partner with Taco Bell and the Taco Bell Foundation to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community through the Drag Brunch experience and to collaborate on programming designed to engage LGBTQ+ youth around their career aspirations and future potential,” said Brian Wenke, the executive Director of the It Gets Better Project.

Events were held this month in Las Vegas, Chicago and Nashville, with brunches scheduled for New York and Fort Lauderdale in June.

View Taco Bell’s press release in full here.

Connect with Christian News



Follow @4christiannews



As previously reported, a number of entities in corporate America have expressed their support for homosexuality or transgenderism in recent years, including Nabisco, Colgate, Tylenol, Kellogg’s, Cottonelle, Starbucks, Marriott, DirecTV, Zales, Walmart, Target, Oreo, RITZ, Doritos, McDonald’s, Burger King, Chipolte, Hallmark, Disney and Sesame Street. Companies are most vocal in the month of June, which has been dubbed “Pride Month.”

In 2020, Sabra hummus presented the first drag queen Super Bowl commercial in American history.

However, one woman who opposed a drag queen event in Washington State wrote in an op-ed that she finds such depictions of women to be demeaning.

“Drag queens do not freak me out; they offend me to my core. Condescending remarks do not diminish the concerns of real women,” stated Anna Bohach. “All one has to do is watch an hour of the ‘RuPaul Drag Race’ show to see the stereotypical misogynistic depictions of women. We get to watch men wear tight, seductive clothing, big bouffant wigs, fake eyelashes, and over-the-top makeup, all while calling each other ‘fishy.’ ‘Fishy’ is a term used by men in drag to describe a convincing drag queen, meaning they look so much like a woman their genitalia smells of fish.”

“Let me say something about drag: a man can put on a dress, pearls and lipstick to gyrate and act like a fool to demean women. But at the end of the day he gets to take off the dress and be a man again. Women don’t get to just take off the dress. At the end of the day we come home and we feed our families, get our kids ready for bed, do the laundry and rock our babies to sleep. A woman never gets to just take off the dress; our day is never done.”

THE GOSPEL

While a common argument among those who struggle with feelings toward the same sex is that they were “born this way,” the Bible teaches that all are born with the Adamic sin nature (Romans 5:19), having various inherent feelings and inclinations that are contrary to the law of God and being utterly incapable of changing by themselves (Job 14:4).

All men, therefore, face the same predicament, being natural lawbreakers and guilty in the sight of God (Romans 3:19), evoking His wrath.

“[W]e all had our conversation in times past in the lusts of our flesh, fulfilling the desires of the flesh and of the mind, and were by nature the children of wrath, even as others,” Ephesians 2:3 outlines.

“All we like sheep have gone astray. We have turned every one to his own way,” Isaiah 53:6 reads, “and the Lord hath laid on him the iniquity of us all.”

It is why Jesus came: to do what men could not do for themselves, to “save His people from their sins” (Matthew 1:21).

Scripture outlines that Jesus came to be the propitiation for men’s sins (1 John 2:2; 1 John 4:10), a doctrine in Christianity known as substitutionary atonement, and to save men from the wrath of God for their violations against His law (Romans 4:25, Romans 5:9, Romans 5:16), a doctrine known as justification.

In light of Christ laying down his life for His enemies (Romans 5:10), God calls all men to repent and believe the gospel (Mark 1:15).

Acts 17:30-31 explains, “And the times of this ignorance God winked at, but now commandeth all men everywhere to repent, because He hath appointed a day in the which He will judge the world in righteousness by that Man whom He hath ordained, whereof He hath given assurance unto all men, in that He hath raised him from the dead.”

The Bible also teaches about regeneration, as in addition to sparing guilty men from eternal punishment, Christ sent his Holy Spirit to make those who would repent and believe new creatures in the here and now, with new desires and an ability to do what is pleasing in the sight of God by His indwelling and empowerment (Ezekiel 11:19, 2 Corinthians 5:17, Titus 3:5).

The late Anglican preacher J.C. Ryle once explained, “The Lord Jesus has undertaken everything that His people’s souls require — not only to deliver them from the guilt of their sins by His atoning death but from the dominion of their sins by placing in their hearts the Holy Spirit; not only to justify them but also to sanctify them.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>